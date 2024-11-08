Cade Cunningham Passes 6-Time All-Star on Historical Pistons List
Monday night’s matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers featured an all-around fantastic showing for Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham.
As the Pistons controlled the matchup throughout the night, the offense was in good hands with Cunningham running the show as always.
In nearly 36 minutes of action, Cunningham put up 17 shots from the field, which led the team. Cunningham made seven of his shots. He also produced two points off free throws. By the end of the night, Cunningham produced 17 points.
It wasn’t a high-scoring outing for Cunningham, but he had a major stat line as he produced a triple-double for just the third time in his career. The veteran guard dished out 11 assists, and came down with 11 rebounds, having nine of them come on the defensive end.
With that triple-double, Cunningham tied former NBA veteran Blake Griffin for having the fourth-most triple-doubles in franchise history.
Griffin accomplished three triple-doubles in 138 games with the Pistons. He tied Dave Bing and Dave DeBusschere. Cunningham surpassed Mason Plumlee, Reggie Jackson, and Ben Wallace on Monday, and was chasing Bab Lanier on the list.
Two nights later, Cunningham tied with him.
Against the Charlotte Hornets, Cunningham produced 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. He notched his fourth triple-double to tie Lanier.
Lanier, and now Cunningham, sit third in Pistons history with four triple-doubles. Above them is Isaiah Thomas, who has five triple-doubles. Grant Hill leads the way with 29 triple-doubles.
This season, Cunningham has averaged 23 points, six rebounds, and seven assists.
On Friday, Cunningham and the Pistons are back on the court to take on the Atlanta Hawks.