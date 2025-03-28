Cade Cunningham’s Concerning Status vs Cavaliers Revealed
There won’t be any reinforcements for the Detroit Pistons on Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The one-time NBA All-Star, Cade Cunningham, is slated to miss another matchup.
According to the official NBA injury report, Cunningham has been ruled out with a left calf contusion. He’s been having issues with his calf since the Dallas Mavericks matchup last week.
Cunningham finished the 123-117 loss with a 38-minute shift. The Pistons guard produced 35 points on 50 percent shooting from the field while dishing out six assists and coming down with seven rebounds.
Heading into the matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, Cunningham was shockingly downgraded just moments before the Pistons and the Pelicans tipped off. While Cunningham ending up in a late-scratch situation isn’t foreign, the fact that he didn’t play in the following game was slightly more concerning.
The Pistons took care of business without Cunningham against the Pelicans. When Detroit hosted the San Antonio Spurs, the Cunningham-less Pistons collected a 122-96 win. The road gets tougher on Friday night as the Pistons take on the top-seeded Cavaliers. Unfortunately, without Cunningham, the matchup won’t serve as a barometer battle ahead of the playoffs.
After a Milwaukee Bucks loss on Wednesday, the Pistons slid into the fifth seed with a half-game lead. They’ll look to try and build on a two-game winning streak against the 58-14 Cavs, who have also won their previous two games.
Cunningham will miss his third game in a row. It’s unclear when the Pistons plan to get the star guard back in the mix. Their next matchup is scheduled for Sunday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.