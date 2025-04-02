Can Detroit Pistons Clinch NBA Playoffs vs OKC Thunder?
On Wednesday night, the Detroit Pistons will return to the court after a two-day break. The team continues a road trip with a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Wednesday night is the first opportunity the Pistons can officially clinch their spot in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. For quite some time, it was apparent the Pistons were well on their way to making the postseason. If everything goes according to plan on Wednesday, they’ll become the fifth team to punch their ticket in the Eastern Conference.
What Needs to Happen?
- Pistons win over the OKC Thunder
- Atlanta Hawks loss against the Dallas Mavericks
Like the Pistons, the Hawks are playing on the road on Wednesday night. Although the Mavericks aren’t the same powerhouse they were one year ago when healthy, the return of Anthony Davis has boosted their level of threat as of late.
According to FanDuel odds, the Hawks are underdogs, with the spread set at 3.5 on Wednesday.
Ultimately, the Pistons are going to control their own destiny down the stretch. They’ll need a Hawks loss, but the Pistons have to take care of business as well. Wednesday’s game is certainly a tough one.
The Thunder are 63-12. They’ve locked in the Western Conference’s top seed already and that hasn’t caused them to take their foot off of the gas. Currently, OKC is on a 10-game winning streak.
On the other side, the Pistons are fresh off of a comeback loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves. They are guaranteed to enter the OKC matchup shorthanded, as Isaiah Stewart, Marcus Sasser, and Ron Holland are serving suspensions. The Pistons could get a key player back with Tobias Harris listed as probable, but Cade Cunningham is on pace to miss another matchup, while Jaden Ivey is still recovering.
The Pistons have a one-game lead for the fifth seed over the Milwaukee Bucks going into Wednesday’s action. They trail the Indiana Pacers by two games.