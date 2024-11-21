Charlotte Hornets Breakout Guard on Injury Report vs Detroit Pistons
*UPDATE: Tre Mann has been upgraded to AVAILABLE vs. Pistons.
After a back-to-back on Sunday and Monday, the Detroit Pistons enjoyed a rare two-day break in the schedule. They now gear up to hit the road on a brief trip, taking on LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets.
Thursday will be the second meeting between the Pistons and Hornets this season. These teams faced off earlier this month, with things coming down to the final moments. Thanks to a last-second tip-in from Brandon Miller, the Hornets were able to escape with a 108-107 victory.
Heading into their second meeting of the year, the Hornets find themselves with a lengthy injury report. Among those listed is a player who has been one of their biggest bright spots, Tre Mann. The young guard is currently listed as probable due to lower back soreness.
Since coming over from the OKC Thunder midway through last season, Mann has put up some of the best numbers of his career. He enters Thursday with averages of 14.8 PPG and 3.3 APG while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Mann struggled in Charlotte's first meeting with the Pistons, scoring just four points on 2-for-7 shooting from the field.
As for the Pistons, they enter this game in hopes of moving one step closer to being .500. They currently find themselves in sixth place of the Eastern Conference with a 7-9 record.
In the first matchup between these teams, Cade Cunningham filled the stat sheet with a triple-double (20 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists). If Detroit wants a chance at evening the season series, they'll need another strong outing from their star guard.
The Pistons and Hornets are set to tip-off in this nationally televised matchup at 7:00 pm Eastern Time on NBA TV.