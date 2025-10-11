Could Pistons Enter a Potential Giannis Antetokounmpo Sweepstakes?
The Detroit Pistons have likely joined the NBA world in closely watching the Milwaukee Bucks’ situation with Giannis Antetokounmpo play out.
Over the summer, there was some speculation about the Greek Freak potentially requesting a trade after another disappointing playoff run. Giannis met with the Bucks’ brass, then everything went silent.
The fact that the Bucks added Thanasis Antetokounmpo once again signaled that Giannis will begin the season with the Bucks. Where he goes from there is unknown.
Earlier this week, Giannis stated he was committed to the Bucks, despite rumors about his interest in potentially joining the New York Knicks. While Giannis is committed today—there’s no telling where his head will be at roughly six months down the line. That’s straight from the superstar’s mouth.
Teams Are Monitoring
According to SI’s Chris Mannix, the Knicks aren’t the only team monitoring the situation with high hopes of potentially adding the former MVP. Teams, including the Pistons, were mentioned, but the interest level is unknown at this time.
“There are teams very closely monitoring the situation. Houston, even after the Kevin Durant deal, has the kind of capital to make an offer. San Antonio, too. New York, Detroit and Orlando could also get in the mix. And while I’ve been explicitly told that Oklahoma City has no interest … I mean the Thunder could make it really interesting.”
You probably don’t need to hear it here to know that Giannis to Detroit is a pipe dream—especially as a trade target. The Pistons are a rising young team, headlined by the star guard Cade Cunningham. Outside of Cade, they don’t have an All-Star to offer, and their other key players are currently on rookie-scale deals.
Maybe a package centered around a Jalen Duren, Jaden Ivey, or Ausar Thompson, along with a haul of other players and assets, interests the Bucks, who might be leaning towards a full-on rebuild, but I doubt it. Also, it’s difficult to imagine the Bucks would want to trade one of their franchise legends to a division rival while he’s still playing at the highest level.
The earliest Antetokounmpo could become a free agent is in 2027, when he’ll have a player option on the table. By then, it’s unclear what kind of space the Pistons will have on their cap sheet. Cunningham will be making over $50 million. Ivey, Duren, Thompson, and Holland will all become extension-eligible before then.
Like the rest of the league, the Pistons can monitor the Bucks’ situation all they want, but landing Antetokounmpo is certainly still a pipe dream as of now.
