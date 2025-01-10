Detroit Lions Show Appreciation for Pistons Star Cade Cunningham
With the 2025 NFL Playoffs approaching this week, Detroit Pistons star guard Cade Cunningham recently showed support for the Detroit Lions.
Walking through the halls of Little Caesars Arena ahead of a matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, Cunningham donned a Lions uniform as his pregame outfit before he tossed on his jersey for the night.
As the Pistons got busy against the Blazers, searching for their fourth-straight win, the Lions’ social media team ran an NBA All-Star campaign for Cunningham, returning the support.
@Lions: Appreciate the love! #OnePride let’s vote Cade into the All-Star game ➡️
It’s an exciting time for Detroit sports. Just a few months after the Tigers made a run in the MLB Postseason, the Lions are hoping to put together a Super Bowl run after once again being one of the top teams in the NFL.
Meanwhile, the Pistons have been one of the NBA’s most shocking squads for a good reason. After going just 14-68 last year, the Pistons have been much more competitive in 2024-2025. At this stage in the season, the Pistons have been consistently in the Play-In picture. They are in the hunt for a playoff spot as well.
As for Cunningham, he’s working on a first-time All-Star bid. When the NBA revealed fan vote returns, Cunningham was Top 10 in the Eastern Conference backcourt voting. The Lions, who have 1.7 million followers on X, could surely help boost Cunningham’s votes ahead of the next reveal.
Cade for Most Improved?
Cade Cunningham is putting together an All-Star campaign this year, but the Detroit Pistons guard is also gaining some steam as a potential Most Improved Player recipient.
According to FanDuel, Cunningham currently carries the highest odds of taking home the major NBA award. Cunningham’s line is currently set at +200. Atlanta Hawks veteran Jalen Johnson and Miami Heat standout Tyler Herro are tied with a +400 line trailing Cunningham.
You could make the argument that Cunningham had been playing at this type of level just a season ago, but the rest of the league wasn’t paying attention. At 22 years old, Cunningham produced 23 points, four rebounds, and eight assists per game in 62 outings last year.
Despite his personal success, coming off of a derailed season due to an injury his sophomore year, Cunningham wasn’t able to find much team success with last year’s Pistons. Detroit regressed from their 17-65 season in 2022-2023.
Heading into the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Pistons made changes across the board. Trajan Langdon replaced Troy Weaver in the front office. JB Bickerstaff replaced Monty Williams on the coaching staff. With a new system in place and valuable additions to the roster, Cunningham has received some notable helpers to share the court with him.
While Cunningham might’ve been playing at a high level while flying under the radar in the NBA last year, he still improved. In 32 games leading up to Wednesday’s action against the Brooklyn Nets, Cunningham was posting averages of 25 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds. He is producing career-highs in all three major categories while shooting at a 38 percent clip from three and a 45 percent average from the field.
There is still a lot of season left to be played, but Cunningham is rightfully earning recognition as a potential major award winner in the NBA during his third season. Right now, his closest competition beyond Johnson and Herro seems to be Evan Mobley, Norman Powell, Dyson Daniels, and Victor Wembanyama, according to the FD odds.
