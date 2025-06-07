Detroit Pistons Acquire Former All-Star in Recent NBA Mock Trade
Heading into this offseason, the Detroit Pistons are a team that many are sure to have their eyes on. Between Cade Cunningham's emergence and their historic turnaround, the franchise is finally in a position to make win-now moves in hopes of climbing the ranks in the Eastern Conference.
While things have officially gotten underway yet, names are already started to be thrown out regarding who could be on the move this summer. As the roster continues to embrace a youth movement, Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen has been discussed as a viable trade candidate.
In a recent column for Bleacher Report, Greg Swartz put together a list of teams who could make a run at Markkanen and what a trade framework would look like. One of the scenarios involved the Pistons. It involved them giving up Tobias Harris, Marcus Sasser, Simone Fontecchio, and a pair of first-round picks for the former All-Star.
Pairing a star point guard (Cunningham) with a star power forward (Markkanen) while filling the rest roster out with depth (Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, Ron Holland II), defense (Ausar Thompson) and toughness (Isaiah Stewart) is the same blueprint the Indiana Pacers have used this season to get to the NBA Finals.
Markkanen, 28, isn't far off from Cunningham's timeline. This, along with a near-seamless fit, could make him an intriguing running mate for the All-Star guard. With his combination of size and shooting, Markkanen could bring a much-needed element to the Pistons' offense.
Coming off a down year, Markkanen is also someone the Pistons could get at a discount. In 47 appearances this season, he averaged 19.0 PPG and 5.9 RPG while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc.
As someone who can space the floor and provide a viable scoring punch next to Cunningham, Markkanen could make sense as a trade target for the Pistons. Depending on what the Jazz's asking price would be, it's an avenue worth pursuing for Trajan Langdon if it ever becomes a reality.