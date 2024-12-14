Detroit Pistons Advised to Look at 2 Intriguing NBA Trade Targets
With a lack of an extension in the works for Jimmy Butler down in Miami, the six-time All-Star is once again considered to be a possible trade candidate ahead of the February deadline. Assuming Butler wants to join a championship-ready contender, one could probably assume the Detroit Pistons won’t be players in his market.
A Pistons insider recently “advised against” the idea of a move to land any veteran wing player who brings a similar skillset to the table as the currently rostered veterans while suggesting two players who could make more of a difference.
The Athletic’s Hunter Patterson recently made a case for Toronto Raptors big man Jakob Poeltl or Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic.
“I’d be more intrigued to see Detroit pursue a veteran big who is a surefire double-double and a threat in pick-and-roll situations,” Patterson wrote.
“…That way Cunningham can continue to grow as a primary ballhandler with another option in pick-n-rolls. Poeltl offers more of a rebounding and defensive presence, while Vučević is a stretch five who can further open the floor up for this team,” he finished.
Vucevic has been gaining a little steam in the trade market recently, as the Chicago Bulls continue to look like sellers after parting ways with the All-Star forward DeMar DeRozan ahead of the 2024-2025 season.
The center position might be Detroit’s biggest question mark at this time. Jalen Duren is still very young, but he’s showing more signs of regression than improvement.
Isaiah Stewart has been the team’s most productive center, but he seems to be one of their most intriguing trade chips, as backup centers are typically a hot commodity at the deadline.
Paul Reed was an intriguing pickup over the summer after he was waived by the Philadelphia 76ers, but the Pistons haven’t found a consistent role for the former second-round pick, which leaves him in a similar boat as Stewart, being viewed as a possible trade piece.
Vucevic is a realistic target. This season, the 34-year-old is averaging 21 points on 59 percent shooting from the field. He’s hitting threes at a 47 percent clip. While he’s averaging under ten rebounds for the first time since 2017-2018, he’s still coming down with 9.8 boards per game.
Jakob Poeltl is a player who hasn’t gained too much traction in the rumor mill just yet. If the Raptors make the veteran center available, he’s another intriguing option for Detroit, who would come to the table as a younger veteran with potentially two more years attached to his contract beyond 2024-2025.
Poeltl isn’t a stretch-five, but he’s an efficient scorer who is averaging 16 points in 25 games this season. On the glass, the Raptors big comes down with 11 rebounds per game. If the Pistons decide to target an upgrade over Duren, one of the two Eastern Conference bigs should be kept in mind.