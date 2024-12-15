Detroit Pistons Announce Roster Move on Sunday
The Detroit Pistons have made a minor roster move on Sunday afternoon, which presents a great opportunity for one of their rookies.
According to the team’s release, the rookie Bobi Klintman has been assigned to the Pistons’ NBA G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise.
The move is a positive sign for Klintman’s recovery as he works on getting back to being healthy enough to make his debut for the 2024-2025 NBA season.
Back before the preseason started, Klintman went down with a calf injury. At first, it seemed like a minor setback. Detroit head coach JB Bickerstaff was under the impression that Klintman would be considered day-to-day. Klintman ended up missing the entire preseason.
Through 26 games of the regular season, Klintman was sidelined. He has yet to be activated for the Pistons midway through December.
With the move to Motor City, it’s a sign that Klintman can get back to work and potentially make his debut in the NBA’s developmental league, allowing him to get plenty of playing time while working himself back into basketball shape.
Klintman joined the Pistons as the team’s second-round pick in 2024. Ahead of round two, Detroit traded with the Minnesota Timberwolves to move and select him. Although Klintman played at Wake Forest for a season, his most recent run was in the NBL with Cairns Taipans.
The decision to assign Klintman to the G League comes right after the Pistons waived Paul Reed. The Pistons have another decision to make regarding their roster and are expected to at least add one more player at some point on Sunday.