Detroit Pistons Big Man Praised Following Win vs Atlanta Hawks
There are many reasons why the Detroit Pistons have had a successful first half of the season. At the top of the list is players up and down the roster fully embracing their role on the team. Among those who has done this in the biggest way is big man Isaiah Stewart.
To put it simply, Stewart is the kind of player who is a star in their role. When he is on the floor, he understands his best way to impact the game is by doing the dirty work. Stewart is physical around the rim on both ends of the floor, and has been a high-level rim protector since moving back to center for the Pistons.
Stewart didn't do much in the scoring column in the Pistons' matchup with the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday, but was still a catalyst in their victory. He provided big minutes early on when Jalen Duren got in foul trouble, and went on to end the night with 12 rebounds and three blocks in 19 minutes of work.
Following this performance, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff made sure to praise Stewart in his postgame press conference. He applauded the Pistons big man for providing a boost off the bench with his energy.
"Stew stepped right in, did a great job on the defensive boards," Bickerstaff said. "But then you look at what he does when he protects the rim. He's an elite rim protector. Guys go in there thinking they got easy opportunities. He's got great timing, great hands, and is able to block shots cleanly. He does it in a way where it helps up start our break."
Stewart has become a key member of the team with the energy and intesnity he brings to floor. While his style of play isn't flashy, he is a major X-factor for Detroit by impacting the game in a variety of ways that don't show up on the box score.