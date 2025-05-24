Detroit Pistons Celebrate Cade Cunningham With Dedicated Post
It feels good for the Detroit Pistons to see their biggest investment from last summer pay off.
On Friday night, the NBA announced the All-NBA teams, which included the Pistons guard, Cade Cunningham. The one-time NBA All-Star received the most votes for everybody in the third-team group.
Shortly after the Pistons found out about Cunningham’s accomplishment, they took to social media to dedicate a post to the young star player.
via @DetroitPistons: Cade Cunningham has been named All-NBA Third Team for the first time in his career. #DetroitBasketball
Last year, Cunningham appeared in 62 games for the Pistons. He had a solid season, averaging 23 points, four rebounds, and eight assists. While it was a decent personal run, the Pistons’ overall struggles caused Cunningham’s campaign to be overlooked.
As the Pistons tripled their win total after going just 14-68 last year, Cunningham’s step forward did not go unnoticed this time around. He posted averages of 23 points, four rebounds, and eight assists.
Cunningham landed six votes for the first team. Most of his votes were for the second team, where he landed 50 for a total of 150. For third team, Cunningham acquired 43 points. With 223 total, he placed just above Karl Anthony-Towns, Tyrese Haliburton, Jalen Williams, and James Harden.
For the second team, the NBA announced that group is made up of Jalen Brunson, Evan Mobley, Steph Curry, LeBron James, and Anthony Edwards. The first team includes Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum, Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.