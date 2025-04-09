Detroit Pistons Coach Assesses Cade Cunningham vs Kings
Monday night’s matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the Sacramento Kings marked the second game in a row Cade Cunningham appeared on the court since suffering a calf contusion.
Heading into the Saturday night matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, Cunningham was upgraded to probable before getting cleared to play for the first time in April. As expected, Cunningham was placed on a restriction for his first set of action in two weeks.
“That was the goal, around that number,” Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff said after Cunningham’s 28-minute showing against the Grizzlies. “Obviously, didn’t want to overexert him, just give him an opportunity to get his legs under him and try to catch a rhythm. I thought he did a good job tonight.
When the Pistons hosted the Kings on Monday, Cunningham saw a slight increase in playing time. He exceeded 30 minutes of action and left Bickerstaff satisfied with what the one-time All-Star put on display.
“I thought he was good and he handled his minutes well,” Bickerstaff told reporters. “Again, it’s just one of those things that we’re not trying to force. We’ll continue to manage it, see how he feels tomorrow, see how he feels the next day, and then expect an increase as he continues to feel better.”
Cunningham knocked down 62 percent of his shots from the field against the Kings. He scored 35 points while dishing out five assists and coming down with three rebounds. As well as Cunningham played, his team dropped the ball after leading by double digits.
The Pistons’ defense had a collapse, and the offense hit a drought. As a result, the Kings made them pay. A 127-117 loss was in store for Detroit. Suddenly, they’ve lost four of their last five games after initially fairing well at the start of Cunningham’s recovery from a calf contusion.
Detroit already has a spot in the playoffs, which makes the recent stretch easier to stomach. However, keeping a positive rhythm established is important going into the postseason. Cunningham will be key to Detroit’s playoff run. Getting him fully healthy and in a rhythm is extremely important.