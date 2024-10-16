Detroit Pistons Coach Gives First Impression of Tobias Harris
Throughout the preseason, the Detroit Pistons have been rather fortunate to have most of their roster available to start getting live reps. However, there was one new addition who got a bit of a late start. After finally being able to officially start his second tenure with the franchise, Tobias Harris received from high praise from head coach JB Bickerstaff.
Harris missed the Pistons first two preseason games due to an illness. The veteran forward was able to make his debut over the weekend against the Phoenix Suns. In his first taste of real action for the Pistons this year, Harris recorded 22 points and five rebounds in 27 minutes of work. Harris' second outing ended up being one to forget, scoring just six points on 3-for-9 shooting.
Now having the chance to see Harris at work in a live setting, JB Bickerstaff was asked his thoughts on the vet's impact. The longtime coach went on to praise his basketball IQ. “He just knows how to play," Bickerstaff said after practice Tuesday. "He knows what a game needs. He knows how he can impact the game.”
Looking ahead to this season, Harris is going to be someone Bickerstaff relies on a lot throughout the regular season. As someone who has racked up a lot of miles in the NBA, he can be a sort of coach on the floor for the young squad. More importantly, Harris will be a pillar in the locker room as he aims to be a mentor the up-in-coming players.
Harris' up-and-down play in the preseason shouldn't be a cause for concern, given he's still shaking the rust off from the offseason. Come the regular season, he'll make sure he's prepared to be a key piece for the Pistons on both ends of the floor.