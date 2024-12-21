Detroit Pistons Coach Speaks on Cade Cunningham's All-Star Case
Earlier this week, the NBA launched its fan voting for the 2025 All-Star game. Among those potentially vying for a spot is Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham.
When the Pistons selected Cunningham first overall in 2021, they envisioned him becoming the franchise's next star talent. Through the first two months of this season, he appears ready to step into those shoes. Following a strong end to the 2024 campaign, Cunningham is off to an extremely strong start this season.
Through 24 games, Cunningham is posting career highs of 23.9 PPG, 7.3 RPG, and 9.6 APG. He is also among the league-leaders in triple-doubles with six and counting.
Before the Pistons' matchup with the Utah Jazz on Thursday, Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff was asked about Cunningham's All-Star case. He feels the young guard is more than deserving of getting the nod this year.
"He deserves it," Bickerstaff said. "I think that's the easy part for me. The work that he's put in, the way that he's helped this team in so many different ways and not just like the numbers that you see. How he impacts his teammates, he makes his teammates better everyday."
With the Eastern Conference being loaded with talent, Cunningham is going to have his work cut out for him breaking through. That said, he certainly belongs in the conversation for a spot on the All-Star team. He's taken his game to new heights, and the Pistons are off to a strong pace to start the year. Between the individual and team success, Cunningham has put together a compelling case.
All Cunningham can do now is continue building on his momentum. He'll have another chance to do so Saturday night, as the Pistons are slated to take on the Phoenix Suns.