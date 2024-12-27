Detroit Pistons Decide on Isaiah Stewart’s Playing Status vs Kings
While the Detroit Pistons have had a healthy starting five in place lately, a key member of their bench unit has been dealing with a notable injury concern.
When the Pistons faced the Miami Heat last week, the veteran center Isaiah Stewart was injured just seven minutes into his shift off the bench. He left the court with four points and three rebounds.
After getting evaluated back in the locker room, Stewart did not get clearance to return to help the Pistons close out the matchup against the Heat.
Since then, Stewart has been out. Will the trend continue on Thursday night against the Sacramento Kings?
Unfortunately, for Detroit, that will be the case. Stewart has been downgraded to out for Thursday's game.
After going out against Miami, Stewart was not part of the action when the Pistons hosted the Utah Jazz the following game. On a positive note, Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff mentioned that Stewart’s recovery would not require a long timeline. He was viewed as day-to-day.
When the Pistons traveled to take on the Phoenix Suns, Stewart hit the road with the team. He was seen putting in work following a shootaround session. Although Stewart didn’t play, the Pistons found success against the Suns with an eight-point win.
Nothing changed earlier this week when the Pistons paid a visit to the Los Angeles Lakers. Stewart was ruled out, but the Pistons did well enough to win without him. After getting a couple of days off following the win over the Lakers, Stewart was upgraded on the injury report to questionable.
While it's a positive sign he seems to be making progress, Stewart is still not ready to return.
The Pistons and the Kings are set to tip at 10 PM ET.