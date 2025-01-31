Detroit Pistons Forward Ausar Thompson Named to NBA Rising Stars Game
On Thursday night, it was announced that Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham was named as a reserve for the Eastern Conference All-Star team. Amid recent developments, he won't be the only member of the team partaking in the weekend's festivities.
After the celebrity All-Star Game is the NBA Rising Stars game. The format has changed numerous times over the years, but has reverted back to rookies vs sophomores.
Like most years, injury replacements need to be named across all events of All-Star weekend. Ausar Thompson is a beneficiary of this, as he will now get to compete against this year's rookies. On Friday evening, it was revealed that he'll be joining the sophomore squad along with Anthony Black and Toumani Camara. This trio is taking the place of Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller and Dereck Lively.
Thompson spent an extended time on the sidelines dating back to last season due to a blood clot diagnosis. However, the versatile forward was able to make his triumphant return at the end of November. Thompson has played in 25 games so far this season, and is averaging 8.2 PPG, 4.7 RPG, and 1.6 APG.
Competing in the Rising Stars game should be a fun moment for Thompson, as it will give him the chance to play alongside his twin brother. Also named to the sophomore roster is Houston Rockets standout Amen Thompson.
With Ausar now in the game, the Pistons will now be represented in two of the three nights of All-Star weekend. All they're missing is Saturday, though that could change if Malik Beasley is chosen to compete in the Three-Point Contest.