Detroit Pistons Forward Opens up on Building Strong Playoff Mindset
Following a historic turnaround in the regular season, most of the Detroit Pistons are now heading into uncharted territory. On Saturday night, the team will travel to Madison Square Garden to begin their first-round series with the New York Knicks.
For the majority of the roster, it will be their first time playing under the bright lights of the playoffs. However, there are a handful of guys who have some understanding of the road ahead. Among those is Tim Hardaway Jr., who has appeared in 42 postseason games in his 11-year NBA career.
After their final practice before the playoffs begin, Hardaway Jr. opened up on helping the young team build the proper mindset heading into the playoffs. He wants them to fully embrace the moment while zeroing in on the game plan the coaching staff has laid out for them.
"First and foremost just embracing the moment," Hardaway Jr. told reporters. "Just being able to go out there and compete on both ends of the floor. We've been playing basketball our whole lives basically. So just go out there, have fun, enjoy the moment and stick to what the coaching staff has been implementing."
Hardaway Jr. is one of the multiple vets the Pistons brought in this summer to help lead a young Pistons squad. Now, he'll be called on to be a guide through this group's first taste of the postseason.
Heading into this series, Hardaway Jr. is someone who might have a little extra motivation to do well. He spent three-and-a-half seasons with the Knicks after being drafted by the franchise in the first round of the 2013 draft. Over a decade later, he has an opportunity to stick it to his old team as the Pistons attempt to pull off an upset.
Game 1 of Pistons-Knicks is set to tip off at 6:00 pm Eastern Time and will air in front of a national audience on ESPN.