Detroit Pistons go All-In for Kevin Durant in Recent NBA Mock Trade
As the NBA offseason gets ready to begin, Kevin Durant has been one of the most talked about players when it comes to trades. Though it seems unlikely, a framework has surfaced where the Detroit Pistons acquire the former MVP.
In the scenario, the Pistons send out a haul of assets to bring in Durant from the Phoenix Suns. They ship Tobias Harris, Isaiah Stewart, and a pair of first-round picks to Phoenix, along with sending Simone Fontecchio to the Atlanta Hawks. Along with KD, Detroit also walks away with Cody Martin and multiple second-round picks.
With Harris being on an expiring contract, the Pistons aren't giving up much in this trade, in theory. However, they might be better off using their assets differently.
At the age of 36, Durant is looking to compete for championships in these final years of his career. While the Pistons are fresh off reaching the playoffs, they are still ways away from being a legitimate contender. Because of this, trading for Durant could quickly become a hazy situation.
Being in the final year of his contract, Durant also has to worry about his future as his name continues to swirl in trade rumors. Seeing that the Pistons aren't ready to enter the title mix right now, it's unlikely Durant would sign long-term. This opens the door for them to expend multiple assets for a one-year rental.
From a fit standpoint, Durant is someone who could thrive alongside Cunningham. He doesn't need a lot of touches to be impactful, allowing the All-Star guard to continue growing on the ball as a scorer and facilitator.
Pairing Durant with Cunningham would be a drastic upgrade for the Pistons, but they'd still need more to reach the upper echelon of NBA contenders. Because of this, they should seek a star-level talent that is on a better timeline with the former No. 1 pick. With the way the franchise is trending now, the front office should be gearing for the Pistons to contend when Cunningham is ready to enter his prime.