Detroit Pistons Guard Dubbed 2026 Fantasy Basketball Sleeper
When J.B. Bickerstaff took over as head coach of the Detroit Pistons, among the players who saw a larger role was Jaden Ivey. After showing a lot of promise before getting injured, he is being tossed around as an under-the-radar player to keep an eye on in 2026.
From the start of preseason, Ivey looked ready to put together his best campaign in the NBA. No longer banished to a diminished role under Monty Williams, the former No. 5 pick was able to fully showcase his talents.
While Cade Cunningham took the biggest leap for the Pistons last season, Ivey also took a significant step forward in his development. Detroit's coaching change resulted in him having his most productive stretch in the pros, averaging 17.6 PPG and 4.0 APG while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc.
Ivey was starting to look like he could be Cunningham's running mate for the future, but things went off the rails for him in January. During a matchup against the Orlando Magic, he suffered a broken leg when Cole Anthony fell on him while diving for a loose ball.
The Pistons didn't rule out a return for Ivey later in the year, but he never ended up seeing the court again.
By the time training camp gets underway, Ivey will have had over eight months of recovery time. He's expected to be 100% by the time the 2026 campaign gets underway, putting him in a position to build off his strong play before getting injured.
Based on what we saw from him last season, Ivey is a player worth keeping a close eye on.
Just a few weeks out from the start of camp, fantasy basketball user will soon start preparing to draft their squad for the 2025-26 season. Knowing it's almost that time of year, the people at RotoWire started tossing out potential sleeper candidates. Among those mentioned at the guard position was Ivey.
"The Pistons didn’t make any big waves during the offseason, allowing Ivey to pick up where he left off, and that’s exciting. Over his final five games of the 2024-25 campaign, Ivey averaged 19.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.2 3-pointers on 59.7% shooting from the field," wrote Jonas Nader.
If Ivey is able to maintain the level of production he was at pre-injury, he'll be a key piece for Detroit as they attempt to stay in the mix in the Eastern Conference.