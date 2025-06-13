Detroit Pistons Hosted All-American Before 2025 NBA Draft

Auburn big and first-team All-American Johni Broome had his 7th NBA pre-draft workout with the Warriors today.



Said the first six teams he visited were the Clippers, Pistons, Hawks, Nets, Raptors and Celtics.



Said he has three more visits: Thunder, Timberwolves and Suns. #Suns pic.twitter.com/4hvmnG5AQz