Detroit Pistons Hosted All-American Before 2025 NBA Draft
Later this month, the Detroit Pistons are to set to make a single pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. For the first time in years, the Pistons won’t be selecting in the lottery. Instead, Detroit will send its first-round pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves, while waiting for night two to make their selection.
Despite just having a second-rounder, the Pistons know they can land some quality prospects deeper in the draft. Therefore, they are doing their due diligence on second-round prospects.
Recently, it was revealed that the Pistons have hosted the All-American front-court standout, Johni Broome.
The Pistons weren’t alone in hosting Broome. According to AZ Central’s Duane Rankin, Broome participated in his seventh pre-draft workout this week. On Thursday, he paid a visit to the Golden State Warriors. The other teams to host him were the Los Angeles Clippers, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, and the Boston Celtics.
According to Rankin, Broome is expected to spend time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Phoenix Suns as well.
Broome is a 22-year-old 6’10” player out of Auburn. He started his NCAA stint at Morehead State, where he starred for 64 games across two seasons.
Ahead of the 2022-2023 NCAA season, Broome switched over to Auburn. He was an immediate starter for the final three seasons of his college career.
During Broome’s final run, he appeared in 36 games. Seeing the court for 30 minutes per outing, Broome averaged 19 points on 51 percent shooting from the field and 28 percent shooting from three. He averaged a double-double, coming down with 11 rebounds per game.
As of now, the Pistons are set to go on the clock with the 37th overall pick later this month.