Detroit Pistons Keeping Eye on Dallas Mavericks’ Front Office
After hiring former New Orleans Pelicans executive Trajan Langdon to become the President of Basketball Operations, the Detroit Pistons have quite a few changes to make in their front office.
The first order of business for Langdon was to cut ties with Troy Weaver. As a result, Detroit will search for a new General Manager.
While that position hasn’t been filled just yet, the Pistons reportedly plan to add Brooklyn Nets front office member J.R. Holden to the operation.
According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, the Pistons also have eyes on the Dallas Mavericks’ front office, as their Senior Adviser, Dennis Lindsey, is a potential target they’ll look to hire.
“League sources tell The Stein Line that the Detroit Pistons have continued to show interest in hiring away Mavericks senior adviser Dennis Lindsey to join the front office team Pistons president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon is assembling,” Stein wrote last week.
Lindsey is a name that has been linked to the Pistons before. Prior to hiring Langdon, Lindsey was listed as a candidate to potentially step into the President of Basketball Ops seat in Detroit. Ultimately, the Pistons handed Langdon the job.
Lindsey could bring plenty of front office experience to the table in Detroit. He got his start in the NBA with the Houston Rockets, where he became the Director of Player Personnel in 1999. A couple of years later, he was promoted to Vice President of Basketball Operations in 2002. Eventually he was the General Manager.
After his run with the Rockets, Lindsey joined the San Antonio Spurs’ front office in 2007, where he held the Assistant General Manager title. That run spanned through 2011, before Lindsey made a move to the Utah Jazz’s front office. In 2021, he stepped down. Since then, Lindsey has been an advisor to the Mavericks.
The Pistons have a lot to figure out in the weeks leading up to the 2024 NBA Draft. Ideally, they’ll settle the front office sooner than later.