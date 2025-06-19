Detroit Pistons Land LA Lakers Standout in Recent NBA Mock Trade
Heading into the offseason, the Detroit Pistons should be very active in the market looking for upgrades to the roster. A recent mock trade emerged where they walked away with a foundational piece of a Western Conference contender.
After acquiring Luka Doncic at the trade deadline this season, the LA Lakers are a team likely to be aggressive this offseason. When it comes to their pool of assets, Austin Reaves is arguably the trade chip that can yield them the biggest return. Reports indicate that the Lakers aren't looking to move on from Reaves, but would listen to offers if the price is right.
As the chatter around Reaves continues, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report made a list of possible landing spots for the Lakers guard. Among the teams brought up was the Pistons. In the hypothetical framework, Detroit parts with Jalen Duren, Simone Fontecchio, and a second-round pick for Reaves.
Reaves is a good enough shooter to share the floor with Cunningham and a clever enough creator to keep the offense moving without him. The fact Reaves is a plus-shooter from distance should look especially appealing to Detroit, since there are non-shooters in its young core (Ausar Thompson, Ronald Holland II) and net-shredders among its free agents (Malik Beasley, Tim Hardaway Jr.).
Reaves might not be a proven star, but is someone who would be an ideal complement to Cade Cunningham in the backcourt. He is a reliable shooter from beyond the arc and can provide reliable secondary creation and playmaking alongside the All-Star guard. This season for the Lakers, Reaves averaged 20.2 PPG, 4.5 RPG, and 5.8 APG while converting 37.7% of his three-point attempts.
Duren has emerged as a key piece to the Pistons' roster, and walking away from him would be a tough decision. That said, if the front office decided they didn't want to extend him, this is a trade that would be worth strongly considering. Reaves is a proven young talent on the rise who could help raise the Pistons' ceiling alongside Cunningham.