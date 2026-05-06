3 Takeaways From Pistons Game 1 Victory Against Cavaliers

It took a while, but the Detroit Pistons are starting to look like a No. 1-seeded team.

They looked down and out against the Orlando Magic but did just enough to win in seven games, showing their mental toughness and will to succeed.

On Tuesday in Game 1 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, we saw signs of a struggle again, but when the Pistons needed to, they pulled away for a 111-101 victory.

Why do they look like a No.1-seeded team? They are getting wins when called upon and stepping up, even when their backs are against the wall. With that said, let’s see what we learned from their Game 1 win over the Cavs.

Detroit were too physical for the Cavs to handle

Detroit leaned into its strength inside and made it count. The Pistons finished with a modest rebounding edge overall, but the real damage came on the offensive glass - 16 boards that extended possessions compared to Cleveland’s 11.

Jalen Duren was the tone-setter in the paint. He pulled down 12 rebounds and helped stall the Cavaliers’ fourth-quarter push.

Duren gettin' it done pic.twitter.com/fZjlmhytfD — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) May 6, 2026

Back-to-back dunks from Duren restored Detroit’s lead for good with about four minutes remaining.

Remarkably, he matched the combined rebound total of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, who were unable to match the physicality and competitive nature of the Pistons under the basket.

“That’s what our physicality does to people,” said Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff. “The aim is to wear you down as much as we possibly can.”

Extra possessions and free points came naturally

Detroit’s physical play inside translated into trips to the line, another valuable payoff from controlling the paint.

The Pistons attempted 35 free throws compared to just 16 for Cleveland - a stark gap in a game that was still hanging in the balance midway through the fourth quarter.

But dominance on the offensive glass was the big difference. It allowed Detroit to outscore Cleveland 19-11 in second-chance points.

Those four extra field goal attempts might seem slender – but in the playoffs, they make all the difference.

Pistons stretching the floor was a problem

Cleveland didn’t need to worry too much about the Toronto Raptors’ outside threat, mainly because they are lacking in that department, especially as they didn’t have Immanuel Quickley and then later on Brandon Ingram.

This is where Detroit could smell blood. The Pistons can space the floor and knock down open looks, which puts pressure on Cleveland’s perimeter defense.

Duncan Robinson went 7-for-12 from beyond the arc, and the Cavaliers had trouble knocking him out of rhythm.

More importantly, it gives the Pistons a reliable option alongside Cade Cunningham, who had 23 points, but shot 31% from the field.

Time and again, Detroit answered with a timely three-pointer, either halting Cleveland’s momentum or pushing the lead further. They managed it all, even with Cunningham not at his sharpest.