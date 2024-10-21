Detroit Pistons Leave Preseason Without Update on Ausar Thompson
With five games in the bag, the Detroit Pistons have concluded their preseason run in 2024.
The second-year veteran Ausar Thompson didn’t get a chance to compete at all.
Last season, Thompson worked his way into a starting role off the bat. He appeared in 63 straight games before going inactive in mid-March due to a blood clot.
At that point, Thompson concluded his rookie campaign.
With training camp and the preseason in the bag, Thompson is still working his way back to becoming a full participant for the Pistons. Unfortunately, he’s still waiting on clearance from the NBA.
"It's unfortunate that he had to go through this,” Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff told reporters ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. “…He wants to be a part of the team."
While Thompson hasn’t been able to scrimmage or compete in games, the Pistons have kept him as active as possible. The sophomore forward has been frequently spotted working on his three-point shot following practice.
It’s unclear what Thompson’s timeline for recovery is at this point. Bickerstaff confirmed that there hasn’t been any updates. If that doesn’t change soon, the Pistons will begin their season opener against the Indiana Pacers next week without Thompson on the floor.
Last year, the former fifth-overall pick proved that his defensive value alone should keep him in a role on the court. In 63 games, Thompson averaged nearly one block and one steal per game. On the glass, he came down with six rebounds per outing.
Thompson’s three-point shooting remains a work in progress after he shot just 19 percent from deep last season, but he proved to be productive still by averaging nine points on 48 percent shooting from the field.
The Pistons hope to see Thompson return to the floor soon, but the former first-rounder will have to continue working out on the side until he’s cleared.