Detroit Pistons Make Call on Tobias Harris vs Knicks
Throughout the final few weeks of the regular season, the Detroit Pistons have faced injury concerns with a handful of key players. The veteran forward Tobias Harris is included in that group.
After Harris appeared on the court for 27 minutes against the San Antonio Spurs on March 25, Harris was ruled out as a late scratch against the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 28. Without Harris and Cade Cunningham, the Pistons pulled off the upset and collected a 133-122 win.
For the second game in a row, Harris was ruled out late against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The veteran was dealing with a lingering Achilles concern. While Harris returned to action against the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 2, he was ruled out during the third quarter. After 21 minutes, Harris left the game with 10 points, four rebounds, and two assists. The team cited heel soreness as the reason for his absence.
Moving forward, Harris stayed off the court. He’s been absent for the Pistons’ last three games at this point. Ahead of Thursday’s matchup against the New York Knicks, Harris was upgraded to probable on the injury report.
Fortunately for the Pistons, Harris is expected to get the nod to make his return. It will be his second appearance on the court this month.
Prior to his injury, Harris appeared in 69 games. The veteran has been averaging 14 points on 47 percent shooting from the field and 34 percent shooting from three.
He’s also been posting averages of six rebounds and two assists per game. Harris has been one of Detroit’s most reliable defenders and has been a major vocal presence.
Thursday’s action will conclude the regular-season series between the Pistons and the Knicks. Over the next week, Detroit will have time to recover fully and prepare for their upcoming playoff run.