Detroit Pistons Make Decision on Cade Cunningham vs Raptors
Monday night will mark an opportunity for the Detroit Pistons to climb out of their slump. Heading into the matchup against the Toronto Raptors, the Pistons understood they could be without their star guard, Cade Cunningham, for the second game in a row.
On Sunday night, the Pistons listed Cunningham as doubtful for the matchup against Toronto. At that point, it was clear there was a high chance he wouldn’t play, but the Pistons held out a small chance of hope.
At this point, it’s clear that Cunningham’s return to the court will have to be put off to another day. According to the Pistons’ injury report, Cunningham is out for the night.
Cunningham’s injury concerns started last Thursday when the Pistons paid a visit to the Charlotte Hornets. In a physical matchup, which featured a fourth-quarter comeback by Detroit, Cunningham had a hard spill. He had to leave the game in the fourth quarter.
When the Pistons and the Hornets met in overtime for an additional period, Cunningham was ruled out for the remainder of the matchup. He finished the night with 27 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds in 36 minutes of action. The Pistons lost by two points.
Heading into the matchup against the Orlando Magic on Saturday, the Pistons ruled out Cunningham right away. Without him, they started Malik Beasley and Jaden Ivey in the backcourt. The duo had a decent outing in the absence of Cunningham, but the Pistons couldn’t keep up with the Magic. The Pistons fell short with an 11-point loss.
The Pistons don’t have a return date in place for Cunningham, but he appears to be moving in the right direction toward returning, as he saw a slight upgrade on the injury report. In addition, Cunningham was spotted putting in work after Detroit’s morning shootaround session on Monday.
The Pistons will tip-off at 7 PM ET against Toronto on Monday.