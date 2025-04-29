Detroit Pistons Make Final Call on Isaiah Stewart vs Knicks
Heading into Game 5, the Detroit Pistons made a critical call regarding their center, Isaiah Stewart.
According to the official NBA injury report, Stewart was listed as questionable due to knee inflammation leading up to the matchup. Just a couple of hours before the game is set to tip off, the Pistons made the final call on Stewart’s status, ruling him out officially.
For Stewart, Tuesday’s absence marks his fourth in a row.
As the 2024-2025 NBA season was winding down, Stewart missed the final two games of the year due to knee concerns. Despite having plenty of time to rest and recover, the concerns leaked over into the playoffs.
Although the Pistons excluded Stewart from the Game 1 injury report, he didn’t finish the matchup healthy. After checking in for 19 minutes, JB Bickerstaff admittedly held the veteran center out for the majority of the fourth quarter.
After the Game 1 loss, Stewart underwent an MRI. He wasn’t diagnosed with a concerning injury, but the Pistons kept him on the injury report and considered him day-to-day since. Unfortunately, he was ruled out for every other matchup in the playoffs. Stewart joins Jaden Ivey as the only other Pistons player on the injury report currently.
On Tuesday, the Pistons’ backs are against the wall. Facing the Knicks in New York, Detroit must win or else their season concludes with a 4-1 loss in round one.
The Pistons and the Knicks will begin their Game 5 battle at 7:30 PM ET.