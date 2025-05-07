Detroit Pistons Make Social Media Post Amid Latest NBA Awards Snub
Given the historic success the Detroit Pistons had in the regular season, numerous members of the organization found themselves in the mix for a seasonal award. In light of the NBA's latest voting results, the team decided to poke fun at the rest of the league on social media.
As far as players go, Cade Cunningham (Most Improved Player) and Malik Beasley (Sixth Man of the Year) were named finalists for awards. They'd end up falling short to Dyson Daniels and Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard, respectively.
Next up was J.B. Bickerstaff, who was named a finalist for Coach of the Year. Despite helping the Pistons triple their win total in one year, he did not take home any hardware. The league announced on Monday night that COY honors are going to Kenny Atkinson of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
On Tuesday, there was one final opportunity for a member of the Pistons to be bestowed an award. That being Trajan Langdon for Executive of the Year. He would end up suffering the same unfortunate fate, getting overlooked in favor of another candidate. Instead, voters went with OKC Thunder GM Sam Presti for EOY.
Shortly after Langdon's snub, the Pistons took to social media to react to the news. They stated that being overlooked across the board is only going to motivate them more moving forward.
Though they fell short in multiple award races, the Pistons should still feel great about everything they accomplished this season. The young core took a big step forward, and they were able to reach the postseason. Amid such a drastic turnaround, Detroit now looks like a team capable of competing in the Eastern Conference for years to come.