Detroit Pistons’ New Addition Makes Farewell Statement to Mavericks
Recently, the Detroit Pistons gained a new player via trade with the Dallas Mavericks. Tim Hardaway Jr. is set to head back to Michigan, where he spent his college days hooping.
It took a week for everything to get settled and made official, but Hardaway is indeed headed to the Pistons for the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season.
On Saturday, the veteran guard took to Instagram to bid farewell to the Dallas Mavericks.
"The last 5 seasons will be something I will cherish forever,” Hardaway writes. “First and foremost I want to thank all of my teammates, love you all and we will always be brothers! To Dallas, THANK YOU for helping me become not just a better ball player, but helping me mature even more as a person! The city and organization embraced my family and I with open arms and even though things didn’t end the way I wanted them too, I am forever grateful. Will always be love, Thank you, God Bless"
The Pistons become Hardaway’s fourth team since he entered the NBA in 2013.
Coming out of Michigan, Hardaway became the 24th overall pick by the Knicks. He spent the first two seasons of his career as a role-player in New York. During the 2015 offseason, Hardaway was traded to the Atlanta Hawks. He had a two-year stint in Atlanta, before making his way back to the Knicks.
As a free agent, Hardaway received a four-year offer from the Knicks, worth over $70 million. After signing the offer sheet, the Hawks failed to match. Hardaway had another two-year run with the Knicks until the Mavericks traded for him midway through the 2018-2019 season.
In over 350 games with the Mavs, Hardaway averaged 15 points, three rebounds and two assists. He drained 42 percent of his field goals and knocked down nearly 38 percent of his threes on over seven attempts per game.
This year, the Pistons will be on the hook for Hardaway’s $16 million salary. Being that it’s the final year of the contract he signed in 2021, Hardaway could become a free agent next summer.
Read More Detroit Pistons on SI
Pistons Add Tobias Harris in Free Agency
Pistons Ink Cade Cunningham to Long-Term Contract