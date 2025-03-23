Detroit Pistons Offer No Clear Timeline for 12-Year NBA Veteran
Another starter landed on the Detroit Pistons’ injury report on Sunday afternoon. After going down with an ankle injury against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night, Tim Hardaway Jr. was ruled out for the rest of that matchup and downgraded for the battle against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Following Friday’s loss against the Mavericks, Pistons center Isaiah Stewart claimed that Hardaway was doing well after the injury scare. While that was a positive sign, Hardaway sporting a walking boot was concerning as it put his status moving forward in danger.
When the Pistons revealed their injury report ahead of Sunday’s action, he was expectedly ruled out. The official diagnosis is an ankle sprain.
TWEET
As far as a timeline goes, Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff doesn’t have one set. Meeting with reporters ahead of Sunday’s start, Bickerstaff revealed that the Pistons haven’t been able to come up with a targeted date for his return. Whether he’s day-to-day or week-to-week is unknown.
The loss of Hardaway creates a rare situation for Detroit. Since acquiring the veteran forward through a trade with the Dallas Mavericks over the offseason, the Pistons have kept Hardaway in a full-time starting role.
Since making his debut, Hardaway has started 67 games for the Pistons. Over that time, the veteran has posted averages of 10 points, two rebounds, and two assists. He is shooting 36 percent from three on six attempts per game.
For now, Hardaway joins Jaden Ivey as the other starter on the injury report for the Pistons. They’ll look to get back on track while shorthanded against a shorthanded Pelicans team they recently defeated.