Detroit Pistons Owner Speaks on 'Urgency' After Historic Season
Though it ended in a heartbreaking playoff elimination, the Detroit Pistons should feel great about the 2025 campaign as a whole. Following a historic year, one key member of the franchise touched on mentality moving forward.
Coming off a season where they had the league's worst record, the Pistons drastically altered their long-term trajectory. A series of changes at all levels paid huge dividends, resulting in making history by tripling their win total along with reaching the postseason. The young squad held their against the New York Knicks in round one but ended up being eliminated in six games.
While speaking to the media before Game 6 last week, Pistons owner Tom Gores reflected on the mindset of the organization moving forward. Given all the momentum they've built, he's looking to capitalize on it and create an environment of continued growth.
"Our urgency is not gonna stop," Gores said. "That is the organizational motto here. We have to move with urgency. The urgency is not gonna change."
In his second offseason leading the Pistons' front office, Trajan Langdon has a busy summer ahead of him. He'll be tasked with continuing to make improvements to try and raise the ceiling of the young core.
Now with some postseason experience under their belt, the Pistons are ready to start making real noise in the Eastern Conference. Cade Cunningham has solidified himself as a star in the league, and guys like Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson continue to develop as well. If Langdon can keep surrounding them with strong complementary pieces, Detroit should remain a competitive squad for the foreseeable future.