Detroit Pistons Player Teases NBA All-Star Weekend Participation
The Detroit Pistons could have multiple representatives at NBA All-Star weekend this year.
As the Pistons approached their matchup against the New York Knicks earlier this week, the veteran sharpshooter Malik Beasley teased his role in the big NBA event.
Leaving the team hotel in New York City to board the bus to make it to Madison Square Garden, Malik Beasley wore a custom hoodie that suggested he would be in the NBA’s 3-Point Contest in 2025.
The Pistons’ social media account noted Beasley was ready for the competition.
@DetroitPistons: Three-point contest ready‼️
An invite to the contest would mark the second year in a row for Beasley. Last season, the veteran guard made the trip to Indiana. However, Beasley’s teammate Damian Lillard took home the hardware.
Earlier this season, Beasley confirmed he was looking for another ticket to All-Star weekend. His standing as one of the top three-point shooters in the league this season made it clear he was likely on pace to be on the ticket.
The Pistons added Beasley over the offseason as a low-cost, short-term veteran addition to play alongside Cade Cunningham. Last season, Beasley appeared in 79 games for the Milwaukee Bucks. He shot 41 percent from three, averaging 11 points per game.
So far, Beasley has blown away expectations on the Pistons. In the 40 games he played leading up to Thursday’s matchup against the Indiana Pacers, Beasley produced 17 points per game on 40 percent shooting from three. He’s been averaging nearly three more shots from deep per game.
It’s unclear what the future holds for the 28-year-old veteran, but the Pistons are certainly appreciative of the value he’s brought to the table so far. There is a chance Beasley could represent Detroit in San Francisco next month, along with the potential All-Star candidate, Cade Cunningham.
More Pistons on SI
Former NBA Champion's Two-Word Cade Cunningham Statement
Detroit Pistons’ Ausar Thompson First to Post Statline in NBA History
Pistons Guard's Blunt Statement on Anthony Edwards' Career-High
Detroit Pistons Making Series of Roster Moves Before Blazers Matchup