Detroit Pistons Predicted to Land NCAA Champion in 2025 NBA Draft
Around this time last year, the Detroit Pistons were hoping to land the top pick in the NBA Draft as a reward for an extremely disappointing 14-68 season. After getting the fifth pick and taking on Ron Holland, the Pistons’ summer of major changes resulted in tripling their win total and losing their best pick.
Making the playoffs meant forking over their first-round selection to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Now, the Pistons’ earliest pick comes in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft. In a recent mock draft put together by Rookie Wire, the Pistons were predicted to land the one-time NCAA Champion out of Florida, Alex Condon, at 37th overall.
The Australian-born post player just wrapped up his second season with the Florida Gators. Last year, he appeared in 36 games as a freshman, coming off the bench for all but one of those matchups.
Seeing the court for an average of 20 minutes, Condon came down with six rebounds per game and scored eight points on 46 percent shooting from the field.
This year, Condon started 35 of 37 games for the Gators. With a slight increase in playing time, the sophomore forward improved in every major area of his game statistically.
He produced 11 points per game on 49 percent shooting from the field. Taking roughly two threes per game, Condon knocked down 33 percent of his shots from long range. He also posted averages of eight rebounds, two assists, one block, and nearly one steal per game.
The Pistons will pick in the same range of their second-round selection last year. After making a deal with the Timberwolves, the Pistons acquired the 37th overall pick and took Wake Forest’s Bobi Klintman. In this mock scenario, Detroit gets the 37th pick from the Toronto Raptors to bring on Condon.