Mar 19, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) shoots the basketball against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
After making headlines last season by securing a playoff spot with a 44-38 record and landing in the sixth seed in the East, the Detroit Pistons have made it clear: they’re a team on the rise looking to build on last year’s momentum. 

The Face of the Franchise 

At the forefront is Cade Cunningham, the NBA All-Star guard entering his fifth year. He’s lived up to all the expectations and is exactly the kind of player Detroit needed when they drafted him No.1 overall in 2021. 

During a sit-down interview with Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania back in April, Cunningham stated, “I want to be the best player in the world. Everyday.” 

The All-Star has completely transformed Detroit’s offense. Last season, he averaged 26.1 points per game, 6.1 rebounds per game, and 9.1 assists. The numbers speak volumes and helped tremendously in tripling their win total from the year prior, further building a case as to why he can be a future league MVP. As the season is nearing, sustaining that level of play will be instrumental as Detroit looks to make a deeper run.

Cade and Ivey Backcourt 

A major boost as the season approaches is the return of Jaden Ivey, who suffered a season-ending fibula injury in January. Ivey was showing incredible signs of a breakout year after hitting two huge game-winners early on.

Now, looking ahead towards his comeback, Ivey and Cunningham will again be the elite backcourt duo that feeds off each other, facilitates, and scores.

Dec 26, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) and guard Cade Cunningham (2) celebrate after the win against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Defensive Catalysts 

Detroit’s core continues to thrive with defensive specialist Ausar Thompson, who is often tasked with guarding a team’s best player. His particular set of skills defensively has gained a lot of attention, and the same goes for Ron Holland, who is fresh off his rookie year but showed that he is fitting seamlessly into his role within the team.

Balance in the Motor City

Jalen Duren was a constant presence all throughout last season and jelled extremely well with Cade, especially when it came to pick-and-roll action. Similar to Isaiah Stewart, they both provide strength and rim protection.

The Pistons still have vocal leader Tobias Harris and a balanced overall lineup with the new addition of Caris LeVert, who is already familiar with J.B. Bickerstaff after spending some time under his leadership in Cleveland.

Duncan Robinson also joins the team after signing a three-year deal and brings to Detroit efficient shooting. More of that catch-and-shoot ability is expected to come from rookie Chaz Lanier, too, who was selected in the second round as the 37th pick.

Detroit's Foundation

The good news is that last season the Pistons showed they are way ahead of schedule in their rebuilding stage. This year, they will have to capitalize on it as they look to make some noise in the East.

