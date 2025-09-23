Pistons Add More Guard Depth Ahead of Training Camp: Report
Over the past few years, the Detroit Pistons have tried to collect as much intriguing young talent as possible. Just ahead of training camp, reports emerged of the team bringing in a new face to add to their pipeline of youth.
Coming off a 2025 season that completely outdid expectations, some thought it could be a busy offseason for the Pistons as they pursue needle-moving upgrades. However, that is not the route Trajan Langdon went. Instead of taking a big swing, he opted to bring in a new batch of complementary veterans.
Among those brought in to try and provide a boost are Duncan Robinson, Caris LeVert, and Javonte Green. However, the front office's latest signing is more of a long-term play.
Late Monday evening, NBA insider Michael Scotto reported the Pistons have signed free-agent guard Quincy Olivari. At the time this is being written, the full terms of the deal have not been released.
Olivari, a 6-foot-3 guard, landed a two-way contract with the LA Lakers last season after going undrafted. He'd appear in just two games for them at the NBA level, racking up three points and one assist in 10 minutes of action.
Olivari spent most of the year in the G-League, where he shined in a featured role. He finished the 2025 campaign with averages of 17.5 PPG, 5.0 RPG, and 4.6 APG.
Now with Detroit, the 24-year-old will attempt to carve out a spot for himself on one of the league's top up-and-coming teams.
While he didn't play much at the NBA level, Olivari still managed to have a standout moment. During the preseason, he had a viral press conference talking about getting the chance to talk with Steph Curry. During his journey to the league, the Golden State Warriors star was someone he idolized greatly.
Not long after their encounter, Curry decided to sign Olivari to a deal with his new brand with Under Armour.
Signing a deal this late in the year, Olivari has to get ready to do a lot of adapting on the fly. Media Day is slated for next week, with training camp following not too far behind.
