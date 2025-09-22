NBA Analyst Eyeing Pistons' Ausar Thompson for Seasonal Award
After not making any substantial moves in the offseason, the primary focus for the Detroit Pistons remains their young core. Roughly a month away from the start of the regular season, one analyst views a key member of the roster as a frontrunner for a seasonal award.
Last season, numerous players for the Pistons took a step forward in their development. Cade Cunningham was the most notable, making "the leap" to a star-level talent in the NBA. Jaden Ivey also deserves a mention, as he looked like the best version of himself before suffering a season-ending leg injury in January.
Ahead of the 2026 campaign, Ausar Thompson is someone many feel could take a big step forward for Detroit.
Thompson, whom the Pistons drafted fifth overall in 2023, has shown flashes of being a high-level forward at the NBA level. He can do just about everything on the floor, filling up the box score on a nightly basis. However, his career got off to a rocky start after receiving a blood clot diagnosis as a rookie.
Thompson was out of action for months as he worked with doctors to get back to a proper state of health and rejoin his teammates. He was still able to train for most of this period, but was very limited in what he was able to do.
After missing the first handful of weeks last season, Thompson made his triumphant return and helped the Pistons complete their historic turnaround.
This summer marked the first time Thompson was fully healthy in the offseason since joining the NBA. With all the extra time to train, NBA analyst Zach Lowe is penciling him in as a candidate for Most Improved Player.
"I will take all the Cade Cunningham stock," Lowe said. "And I'll take all the Ausar Thompson stock. He's my pick for Most Improved Player. Detroit, we'll see."
We've already gotten a taste of what an improved Thompson could look like, as his twin brother emerged as a key player for the Houston Rockets last season. If the Pistons forward can get on a similar trajectory, he could sneak into the MIP conversation by the end of the regular season.
