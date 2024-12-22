Detroit Pistons Reveal Jaden Ivey’s Playing Status vs Phoenix Suns
Following a disappointing loss against the Utah Jazz on Thursday, the Detroit Pistons will get an opportunity to get back on track with a matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night.
Fortunately for Detroit, they will be getting a reinforcement as the veteran guard, Jaden Ivey, has been cleared to return to action.
Leading up to Saturday’s game, the Pistons listed Ivey on the injury report as probable. Barring any unexpected changes, he had a great chance to return to the court, which will once again change up the Pistons’ starting five.
Ivey’s recent knee concerns started on Monday when the Pistons hosted the Miami Heat. Although Ivey wasn’t believed to be dealing with any setbacks beforehand, he was shockingly ruled out right before the game tipped off.
At the time, Ivey was dealing with sudden soreness in his knee. The Pistons didn’t risk trotting him out on the court to play through it. He got the night off as the Pistons took care of business in an overtime thriller with the Heat.
Before the Pistons faced the Jazz, Detroit head coach JB Bickerstaff noted that Ivey’s timeline was day-to-day, which suggested he could be back on the court sooner rather than later.
After missing two games, Ivey is back in the mix. He’s off to a nice start this season, averaging 17 points on 44 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent shooting from beyond the arc. He’s also dishing out four assists per game, while coming down with a career-high four rebounds per game.
Ivey and the Pistons will tip-off against the Suns at 9 PM ET.