Most Glaring Roster Hole Detroit Pistons Must Fill This Offseason

The Detroit Pistons had a successful 2025-26 season and will look to take a step forward next season to compete for an NBA championship.

If they want to do this though, they’re going to need to be active in free agency this summer to bring in both upgrades and replacements in a few positions. Atop of their list of starters leaving in free agency is starting forward Tobias Harris.

Harris, now 33 years old, was one of Detroit’s top options regarding their forwards alongside fellow veteran Duncan Robinson. With his departure in free agency more than likely, there isn’t much proven talent behind him that could step in next season.

Next season will ride on high hopes and dreams of an NBA Finals appearance, which means their starting forward position is clearly their most glaring roster hole.

How Detroit can fill this need through free agency

Harris had a significantly high cap hit this past season at about $26 million, which is a little pricey for the 33-year-old who totaled some of his lowest season averages since the beginning of his career.

This season, Harris averaged 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. While these numbers aren’t necessarily bad by any means, his age and declining numbers with an expensive contract could force the Pistons to search elsewhere.

If Detroit wants to save money while getting younger at the position, they should look no further than Lakers forward Rui Hachimura. His $17 million cap hit last season could be matched by the Pistons, which is much more reasonable for a player five years younger.

Hachimura didn’t have quite the season he would have liked to have had, but it wasn’t necessarily bad by any means. He averaged 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and about one assist a game this season. He still played an average of 28 minutes a game, but when you’re on a team with LeBron James, you can't expect to have the ball as much as you’d like to.

The Pistons could even look to add another younger player by reuniting with Marvin Bagley, who’s cap hit was much more affordable than Hachimura’s at just around $3 million.

Another possible option would be to give one of their former first round picks, Ronald Holland, more time to shine after a disappointing season. Holland saw more minutes this season than last, and saw a slight uptick in points, rebounds, and assists.

You never want to give up on a first round talent too early, so Detroit could look to bank on Holland to step in for Harris as their starting forward next season. That way, you can experiment to see if he can be reliable, and if not, look to add someone else at some point to step in.