3 Detroit Pistons Players Who Will Be Gone This Offseason

The Detroit Pistons are now in offseason mode, which means they’ll be looking at ways to improve their roster to make a championship run next season.

In order to make their title dreams possible, they must focus on adding players to contribute significantly, especially in terms of replacing starters from this past season.

There aren’t many notable names on their list of free agents set to depart this summer, but a few of them have seen fair amounts of minutes in their time with Detroit.

With the Pistons also looking at potential trades to bring in high caliber names, these three players are expected to be searching for new homes.

Tobias Harris

Apr 27, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) shoots during the second quarter against the Orlando Magic during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

This might be a tough one for the Pistons, as Tobias Harris was one of their key contributors in this season's run to the playoffs. A once quality starter in the league, the aging 33-year-old Harris didn’t look like himself this past season.

His season averages included 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game, which were all some of his lowest averages in his lengthy career. That just isn’t going to cut it for a starter forward seeing 25+ minutes a game who made $26 million this past season.

If Harris isn’t brought back by the Pistons, that will leave fellow veteran Duncan Robinson as one of their top starting options next season. Their starting forward position will be a prime focus of the offseason whether that means adding a free agent or making a big trade.

It’s safe to say Tobias Harris’ time in Detroit could be coming to an end.

Javonte Green

May 3, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Javonte Green (31) shoots in the second half against the Orlando Magic during game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The theme so far is that these aging players on the Pistons roster haven’t produced enough to be considered for any contract extensions, and Javonte Green is no exception.

Green is 32 years old, and while he was available for all of Detroit’s games this season, never impressed with his play. His season averages of 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and about one assist a game speak to his age in the league, even though these numbers aren’t his worst in his career.

The Pistons have no shortage of guards on their roster and saw much higher production out of their other younger options. That makes Green expendable, even though depth is never a bad thing considering Green’s impressive availability.

Kevin Huerter

Mar 19, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Kevin Huerter (27) on the court against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Here’s another situation that falls into the overwhelming number of guards on the Pistons roster. Kevin Huerter is still a young and productive player; he just wasn’t as impressive as they had hoped he’d be in his short time in Detroit.

Huerter was able to average 10 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists this season, which isn’t bad by any means. He just didn't fall into that rotation of guards that’s top heavy and may be able to find more quality minutes elsewhere.

His age does make him an intriguing depth piece however at just 27 years old, but again, that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s valued. Age is just a number, but what really matters in on-court production, which was very spotty for Huerter.

His cap hit this past season of nearly $18 million is way too high for a player averaging 10 points a game. That can easily be found in a younger player on a much cheaper contract.