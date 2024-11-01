Detroit Pistons Reveal Starting Lineup vs New York Knicks
Friday night presents an opportunity for the Detroit Pistons to build their first win streak of the 2024-2025 NBA season. They’ll host the New York Knicks for the first time this season.
At the start of the week, the Pistons were winless through two games heading into a matchup against the Miami Heat. Through three quarters, Detroit had a small lead against the Heat. However, the first victory of the year wouldn’t come down South Beach.
A rough fourth quarter led to a fourth-straight loss for the Pistons. The team remained positive as they stayed on the road to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.
Dealing with some notable absences, the Sixers were undermanned and still looking for an early identity this season. The Pistons found a way to take advantage.
As they controlled the game throughout the night, the Pistons just needed to make sure they found a way to close out the matchup while on top. Not only did the Pistons pick up their first win of the season, but they did it convincingly against a struggling Sixers team.
Friday’s game will be against another Eastern Conference playoff contender. Last season, the Knicks won in round one of the 2024 NBA Playoffs before coming up short in the second round. Over the offseason, the Knicks made a handful of big moves to bolster their lineup as they attempt to take a stab at a title run.
Pistons vs Knicks: Detroit’s Starting Lineup
- Cade Cunningham
- Jaden Ivey
- Tim Hardaway Jr.
- Tobias Harris
- Jalen Duren
The Pistons trotted out this starting lineup on night one and haven’t looked back.
Heading into the season, there were questions about Jaden Ivey’s fit alongside Cade Cunningham. So far, the backcourt duo has shined.
As for the offseason acquisitions Tim Hardaway Jr. and Tobias Harris, they have found their fit. Harris has a lot more he should be able to offer, but his rebounding has been a big help for Detroit. As for Hardaway, his preseason shooting slump did not carry over into the regular season. Therefore, his spot as the team’s starting forward is safe.