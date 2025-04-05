Detroit Pistons Reveal Tobias Harris’ Status vs Memphis Grizzlies
On Wednesday night, it seemed Tobias Harris was healthy enough to remain in the lineup for the Detroit Pistons down the stretch. Unfortunately, the veteran forward continued dealing with physical concerns, which led to an early exit followed by an absence.
Heading into Saturday night’s game between the Pistons and the Memphis Grizzlies, Harris has been upgraded to questionable for the matchup. He’s likely a game-time decision once again.
Following a 27-minute shift against the San Antonio Spurs on March 25, Harris was dealing with an Achilles injury. Although he was left off of the Pistons’ injury report for the Cleveland Cavaliers matchup last week, Harris was a late scratch, missing the 133-122 shorthanded Pistons win.
The Pistons upgraded Harris to probable against the Minnesota Timberwolves last Sunday. They went as far as clearing him to play, only to consider him a late scratch for the second game in a row.
On Wednesday, Harris appeared in 22 minutes on the court against the OKC Thunder. The veteran forward shot 5-8 from the field to score 10 points. He also came down with four rebounds and dished out two assists. When Harris left the game early to get checked out, the Pistons ruled him out for the remainder of the matchup.
Heading into Friday’s action against the Toronto Raptors, the Pistons didn’t even leave the door open for Harris to play. Dealing with heel soreness, Harris was ruled out for the third time in four games. Fortunately, the Pistons managed to win without him and secured their spot in the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
Detroit will look to keep the ball rolling against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night. With Harris set to potentially return, Detroit could get multiple starters back in the mix as Cade Cunningham was upgraded as well.
The Pistons and the Grizzlies are scheduled for a 7 PM ET tip.