Detroit Pistons Rival Places Intriguing Trade Price on 2x NBA All-Star
Once again, NBA rumors suggest the Chicago Bulls are open for business. The Detroit Pistons’ rival are looking to potentially move on from some of their older veterans to begin rebuilding a better future for their organization.
As expected, Zach LaVine’s name has been tossed in the mix. So has the 34-year-old center and two-time NBA All-Star Nikola Vucevic.
While LaVine has been a frequent trade block candidate over the years, Vucevic’s name hasn’t been included in rumors as consistently. But as the Bulls struggle to establish themselves as contenders in the Eastern Conference, there seems to be a growing possibility that Vucevic could be on the move. Apparently, the cost isn’t too much at this point, either.
According to NBA Insider Jake Fischer, an NBA GM suggested that Vucevic’s “likely price point” is set at two second-round picks. That’s quite intriguing for teams in search of a productive, seasoned veteran.
Since 2021, Vucevic has been a full-time starter with the Chicago Bulls. Last season, he appeared in 74 games, averaging 18 points and 11 rebounds on 48 percent shooting.
This season, Vucevic has appeared in 21 games, producing 21 points and 10 rebounds per game. He’s made 58 percent of his field goals and is knocking down threes at a 47 percent clip, taking nearly five shots from beyond the arc per game.
Before the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Pistons were viewed as potential sellers ahead of the February deadline. Coming off of a 14-68 season, Detroit anticipated being better but didn’t quite have their sights set on making any type of postseason big.
So far, they look much improved, as they have started the year with a 9-13 record. While it’s still too early for Detroit to decide which side they should be on, Vucevic should still be a player they keep tabs on, as the inconsistency of Jalen Duren has been one of the Pistons’ biggest question marks this year.