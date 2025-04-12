Detroit Pistons Rookie Makes Confident Statement After Win vs Knicks
The Detroit Pistons have proven to be a handful for the New York Knicks this season. Granted, Thursday’s matchup included a shorthanded Knicks team without two key players in the rotation, but two other matchups still show that the Pistons cannot be overlooked by a more experienced Knicks squad.
Soon, the Knicks and the Pistons will be placed in a round-one playoff battle against each other. Since that’s the case, Pistons rookie Ron Holland made it clear that would have to be a “feisty” matchup, while adding that would really be the case for any team because that’s the kind of style the Pistons are bringing to the table.
“I think whoever we play in the playoffs, it’s gonna be feisty,” Holland told reporters. “That’s just how we play. We bring that Detroit Bad Boys—that Detroit grit to any team in every single game that we play. If New York is the team that we end up playing, we’re going to bring it every single night.”
Although the Pistons were in control of the first half on Thursday night against New York, Holland, and the Pistons managed to tie the game up heading into the fourth quarter. At that point, the tables turned, and Detroit was in the diver’s seat.
Holland, specifically, had a dominant fourth-quarter showing. By the end of the night, the rookie had made six of his 11 shots from the field. He scored 13 points total, came down with five rebounds, and blocked one shot. He played in over 20 minutes for the first time since March 23.
Like many players on the Pistons’ roster, Holland doesn’t carry any postseason experience with him. Considering he’s maintained a role in the Pistons’ rotation throughout the 2024-2025 season, Holland should see some notable minutes in the postseason as a 19-year-old.