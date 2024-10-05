Detroit Pistons Rookie Misses Practice With Injury
As the Detroit Pistons opened up their practice to the public on Saturday afternoon, the crowd didn’t get a first look at the second-round Bobi Klintman since training camp started earlier this week.
According to reports, Klintman was held out due to an injury. The rookie is dealing with a calf contusion, according to Omari Sankofa of the Detroit Free Press.
While Klintman’s absence is unfortunate, the setback seems to be just a measure of caution. A Pistons spokesperson confirmed to reporters that Klintman’s injury is “nothing serious.”
The 21-year-old is gearing up for his first NBA season. After spending 33 games at Wake Forest two years ago, Klintman took his talents to the NBL to take a different route to the NBA.
After spending last season with Cairns Taipans in Australia, Klintman declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. The Pistons made a day-two trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves. They landed the rights of Klintman after selecting him 37th overall.
A few weeks after getting selected by Detroit, Klintman signed a standard deal with the team and joined them for the 2024 NBA Summer League run.
Klintman appeared in five games in Vegas. He averaged nearly 30 minutes of playing time. During his stretch, Klintman produced 11 points per game while hitting 42 percent of his shots. From beyond the arc, Klintman averaged 42 percent on six attempts per game. He also averaged seven rebounds and four assists.
With his minor setback in play, Klintman is expected to be reevaluated in one-to-two days, according to Sankofa. As a result, there is a chance Klintman’s Pistons preseason debut could get pushed back.
On Sunday, the Pistons are set to host the Milwaukee Bucks for their first preseason action. If Klintman doesn’t get cleared to play, he’ll be looking at a potential debut on Tuesday, October 8, when the Phoenix Suns come to Detroit.
