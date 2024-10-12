Detroit Pistons Rookie’s Playing Status vs. Phoenix Suns Friday
On Friday night, the Detroit Pistons and the Phoenix Suns will face off for a rematch of their Tuesday night battle at Michigan State. In the first outing, the Pistons rolled without their second-round rookie, Bobi Klintman.
Will that be the case again on Friday?
The Pistons announced Klintman had been ruled out for the third game in a row. He continues dealing with a calf contusion.
Klintman’s injury concerns started last weekend. As the Pistons were gearing up for the start of their preseason schedule, they participated in a public practice last Saturday.
Klintman joined the veteran forward Tobias Harris and the veteran wing Ausar Thompson as the players that missed the action. For Klintman, he was dealing with a calf contusion. Initially, the Pistons put a one-to-two-day timeline on him for a reevaluation.
When the Pistons opened the preseason at home against the Milwaukee Bucks, Klintman was ruled out. On Tuesday, he was inactive for the second game in a row against the Suns, pushing his debut back to Friday at the earliest.
The Pistons look forward to seeing what Klintman can bring to the table. As they entered the 2024 NBA Draft with a couple of picks, they went with G League Ignite’s Ron Holland fifth overall.
Before the second round started, the Pistons struck a trade to move up to pick No. 37. On draft day, Klintman was taken by the Minnesota Timberwolves in that spot but was immediately traded to the Pistons.
Klintman’s journey to the NBA featured runs overseas and in the NCAA. In 2022, Klintman debuted at Wake Forest. For his freshman season, he appeared in 33 games, picking up just five starts.
As a freshman, Klintman hit on 41 percent of his shots and knocked down 37 percent of his threes. He averaged five points and five rebounds per game. After his lone season at Wake Forest, Klintman took the international route to the NBA Draft.
Last season, the Pistons rookie played for Cairns Taipans of the NBL in Australia. He appeared in 23 games, averaging ten points and five rebounds per game.
Soon, Klintman will get an opportunity to take the floor for the Pistons.
More Pistons on SI
Pistons Veteran Has Ultimate Praise for Cade Cunningham
Pistons Rookie Reacts to His First Day of NBA Training Camp
Cade Cunningham Opens up on Having Fully Healthy Offseason