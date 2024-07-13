Detroit Pistons Second-Rounder Lands Standard NBA Contract
It’s been a busy offseason for the Detroit Pistons, who have made major changes across the board. As the roster sees a few tweaks, the Pistons recently added two new young prospects through the 2024 NBA Draft.
With their first-round pick, the Pistons took a chance on Ron Holland of the NBA G League Ignite. In the second round, they traded up to acquire Wake Forest freshman Bobi Klintman.
For many teams, it’s typical for a second-rounder to land a two-way contract, splitting time with the main roster and its NBA G League squad. However, it’s certainly not rare for teams to bet on the future of a second-round selection by offering a standard deal.
In this case with Klintman, it appears that the holdup to sign him was because a standard contract was getting negotiated.
According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Klintman has inked a deal with the Pistons, signing on for four seasons. As Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported, Klintman has multiple seasons guaranteed.
Per Scotto’s report, the Pistons are intrigued by Klintman’s positional size and his shooting ability. With Detroit still on a rebuilding timeline, they have an opportunity to issue playing time to younger players, allowing them the chance to sharpen their tools on the main stage as early as possible.
Klintman enters the NBA as the 37th overall pick. With Wake Forest, he appeared in 33 games last season. Coming off the bench for most of his appearances, Klintman produced five points and five rebounds in an average of 20 minutes. He was successful on 41 percent of his field goals, and averaged 37 percent from three.
In addition to playing at Wake Forest last year, Klintman had a run in Australia’s NBL. He appeared in 23 games, averaging ten points and five rebounds while hitting on 36 percent of his threes.
