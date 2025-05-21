Detroit Pistons’ Series of Posts Leave NBA Fans Calling for Move
On a random Tuesday in May, the Detroit Pistons’ social media team decided it would be a good time to reflect on the season that Malik Beasley had.
After all, the veteran guard appeared in every single game, including playoffs, and made franchise history with his efficient high-volume shooting from beyond the arc.
It all started with a post to highlight his numbers for the season. Then, the Pistons followed up with a quick and creative highlight tape, before concluding the trilogy of posts with pictures that were captioned with the nickname “Threesley.”
The Fans Are Calling for a Major Move
@Pistons__Talk: Re-Signsley
@the_det_times: RE-SIGN THAT MANNNN
@bralendennis3: LIFETIME CONTRACT!!!
@Earlybirdflee: Clutch keep that man
@xyZarik: did he resign? yall posting him a whole bunch today
When Beasley signed with the Pistons last summer, he was coming off of a one-year run with the Milwaukee Bucks. Since the Pistons just wrapped up a 14-68 run, the Beasley acquisition was surprising, considering Detroit wasn’t projected to be a playoff contender and Beasley could’ve been a perffect role-player fit for a team that needed a sharpshooter.
It turned out that Beasley was right where he needed to be. The Pistons ended up in postseason contention, clinching the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. Personally, Beasley had a standout season, posting averages of 16 points on 42 percent shooting from three.
The veteran guard nearly won the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award. He was the runner-up behind Boston’s Payton Pritchard.
In July, Beasley is set to hit the free agent market as an unrestricted free agent. The Pistons will have an opportunity to negotiate an extension in June. If Beasley hits the open market, he’s likely to land interest from others. If Detroit is interested in bringing him back, Beasley has made it clear that the feeling is mutual.