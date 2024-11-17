UPDATE: Detroit Pistons Shakeup Starting Five vs Washington Wizards
*UPDATE: The Pistons will be starting Jalen Duren over Isaiah Stewart. The team corrected its original lineup announcement, according to Omari Sankofa.
On Friday night, the Detroit Pistons kicked off a brief road trip with a win over the Toronto Raptors. Now, they head to Washington to take one another struggling team in the Eastern Conference in the Wizards.
Over the past week and change, the Pistons have dealt with a handful of injuries to key rotation players. This has resulted in J.B. Bickerstaff having to constantly tweak his starting lineup. That will be the case once again on Sunday against the Washington Wizards.
Detroit will kick off the game with a starting lineup of Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Malik Beasley, Tobias Harris, and Isaiah Stewart. The veteran sharpshooter remains in the first unit as Tim Hardaway Jr. continues to recover from a head injury suffered against the Miami Heat.
Beasley has been on a hot streak as of late, but has really kicked things up since entering the starting lineup. He got his first start of the year against his former team, the Milwaukee Bucks. In that overtime battle he notched a double-double with 26 points and 10 rebounds along with eight made threes.
Bickerstaff kept Beasley in the first unit against the Raptors, and he put together another strong outing. In 30 minutes of action he scored a team-high 20 points on 53.3% shooting from the field.
The only change comes at the center position. Bickerstaff will favor Isaiah Stewart over Jalen Duren this time around. As Stewart's defense has often been a major boost for Detroit's bench, it appears Bickerstaff is interested in seeing what he could bring to the table if the roles were reversed.
The Pistons enter Sunday winners of three of their last five games. If they're able to care of business against Washington, it will put them just one game under .500. As for Kyle Kuzma and company, they currently have the third-worst record in the East at 2-9.