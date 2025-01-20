All Pistons

Detroit Pistons Shooter Labeled Potential Knicks Trade Target

The New York Knicks could take a look at a Detroit Pistons sharpshooter.

Feb 26, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) looks to pass the ball against Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson (9) and center Jalen Duren (0) and forward Simone Fontecchio (19) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Feb 26, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) looks to pass the ball against Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson (9) and center Jalen Duren (0) and forward Simone Fontecchio (19) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
With the NBA trade deadline around the corner, the Detroit Pistons have been brought up frequently recently as potential players in the market.

In recent seasons, the Pistons have embraced a selling role. Lately, there’s been a lot of talk about them changing their ways this year.

If there is a chance the Pistons look to part ways with one of their bench guys, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz suggests the sharpshooter Simone Fontecchio as a realistic trade target for the New York Knicks.

“New York doesn't have much wing depth and needs another reliable forward to help keep OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart (somewhat) fresh for the playoffs,” Swartz wrote.

“Fontecchio is a 6'8" forward who's a career 37.1 percent shooter from three. He should thrive getting open looks off Jalen Brunson drives,” he concluded.

Last season, the Pistons acquired Fontecchio at the trade deadline in a deal with the Utah Jazz. While most of the notable acquisitions for Detroit from last year’s deadline have moved on at this point, Fontecchio was in a rare scenario where he stuck around.

Over the summer, Fontecchio landed an offer to stay with the Pistons on a multi-year deal.

The 29-year-old is making $7.6 million in 2024-2025. Next year, he’s slated to earn $8.3 million. During the 2027 offseason, Fontecchio will be an unrestricted free agent at 31-years-old.

Simone Fontecchi
Jan 16, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Simone Fontecchio (19) shoots on Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) and forward Pascal Siakam (43) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images3 / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Moving on from Fontecchio ahead of the deadline would be more of a sell-low situation for the Pistons.

When Detroit acquired Fontecchio, he was averaging nine points while shooting 39 percent from three with the Jazz. During his 16-game stretch with the Pistons, Fontecchio produced 15 points per game while knocking down 43 percent of his threes.

This year, Fontecchio’s numbers are way down compared to the last stretch of the season last year. In 37 games, Fontecchio has put up seven points per game while draining 35 percent of his threes.

Fontecchio is certainly a realistic trade target for any team interested, but the Pistons don’t seem to be actively shopping him around with a seller’s mindset right now. With the Pistons looking competitive in the early stages of their transition from a rebuilder to a contender, every move should have a positive impact for the not-so-distant future.

Justin Grasso
