Detroit Pistons Snap Multi-Year Losing Streak vs LA Lakers
The past week has been an important one for the Detroit Pistons. Dating back to last Wednesday, the team collected its first win of the year. On Monday night, the Pistons picked up win No. 3 on the season and snapped a multi-year losing streak against the Los Angeles Lakers in the process.
Since the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Pistons established themselves as a team that shouldn’t be taken lightly.
Despite the 14-win record from just a season ago, the Pistons have been like night and day this year, as their young core players are taking a step forward, and their new veteran additions have been showing a ton of value as well.
Heading into Monday night’s game against the Lakers, the Pistons were aware of the fact they hadn’t defeated the Lakers since late January of 2021. Since then, they had lost seven straight.
A 115-103 victory on Monday night snapped the streak.
Although the Lakers had a few key names on the injury report going into the matchup, the starters Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, and D’Angelo Russell were all upgraded to available.
Davis continued his hot scoring streak against the Pistons on Monday, notching nearly 40 points in 39 minutes. He was one rebound shy of a double-double.
LeBron James tallied 20 points in 40 minutes. He produced the double-double with 11 assists.
On the other side, the Pistons got a major lift from Jaden Ivey. In 35 minutes, the young guard scored a team-high 26 points. The Pistons got a triple-double out of their other guard, Cade Cunningham, who produced 17 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists.
The veteran forwards Tobias Harris and Tim Hardaway Jr. combined for 34 points.
Monday’s win gives the Pistons their first win streak of the 2024-2025 NBA season. They advance to 3-5 on the year, knocking the Lakers down to 4-3 on the season.